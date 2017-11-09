Black cats bring good luck

Recently, I heard the song "I Ain't Superstitious," and I really paid attention to the lyrics. "I ain't superstitious but a black cat crossed my trail. Bad luck ain't got me so far and I won't let it stop me now." I wondered where the myth of bad luck and black cats got started.

In Europe during the Middle Ages, cats and single women were associated with witchcraft. Because many of the women cared for stray cats, the belief was reinforced. Cats weren't witches, but conspirators. Most of the time, the "witch" owned land or something others wanted, and she was labeled and killed.

There is no specific breed of black cats, but there are more male than female born. Many black cats have intense golden eyes because of high melanin pigment content. So perhaps the unusual eye color and shiny black fur made them a target for the "witch" hunters.

In Ancient Egypt, cats were worshiped as sacred, and they symbolized Bastet, the cat goddess of protection. Cats were mummified and buried with their masters. Today many cultures revere black cats and prize them as a symbol of good luck

In Ireland, England and Scotland, if a black cat crosses your path, you are blessed and fortunate. If a black cat comes to your door, you may expect prosperity. The Japanese believe black cats are a symbol of good luck.

Personally, I can attest to black cats being good luck. Mr. Wolf, a jet-black golden-eyed kitty, showed up one day on my doorstep and demanded to be let in and fed. Oh gosh, he was the most adorable little guy I have ever seen.

Mr. Wolf quickly worked his way into my heart, and my life became much brighter and positive. Things went so well that I knew good luck had been showered on me. I now know it was Mr. Wolf's companionship and love that made me lucky, and for sure I ain't superstitious.

IN NEED OF

Folks to register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you. We have already raised over $300.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink and Rema White for all the cans. We appreciate your help!

Nancy Hedges for your donation to CAPS, A Four Paws salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Nov. 18 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We also have caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

November Pet Holidays:

National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week is Nov. 5-11.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce tree on Dec. 16, and the winner doesn't have to be present. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable. CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.