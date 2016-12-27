BUSINESS LICENSES | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Handy Andy’s Disposal Service; Waste Disposal-Home office only; 775-384-4979; Owner: Ralph Countryman

Loyd-Thomas Construction; General Contracting; 775-294-4091; Owner: Thomas B. Thomas

Mathisen Masonry, LLC; Masonry; 775-847-9105;Owner: Corey Mathisen

QC Toys and Games. Com; Internet Sales; 775-428-5806; Owner: Ernest & Frances Quinonez

Vidal De La Cruz; Tree Trimming Service; 775-217-2390; Owner: Vidal De La Cruz

Direct Force Maintenance, LLC; Waste Disposal; Bu: STR 1278 1001- Eureka; Ma: P.O Box 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Hearts at Home; Home Care; Bu & Ma: 40 East Center Street; #21; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-666-5764; Owner: Jacque A. Manley & Jeff Perthel

High Desert Fleet Services; Auto Repair; Bu: 101 Deer Creek Circle; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 1351 West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-5599

Lumegent; Print & Marketing; Bu: 2525 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 1089; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-1089; 775-428-1818; Owner: Patrick Thompson-President

Sunworks; Residential/ Commercial Solar Electric Installation; Bu & Ma: 895 East Patriot Boulevard #110; Reno, Nevada, 89511; 775-473-2931; Owner: Solar United Network Inc.

Superior Services, Inc; Asphalt Maintenance; Bu & Ma: 330 Front Street; Elko, Nevada, 89801; 775-473-2931; Owner: Steven Hansen – President

Udella; Fulfillment, Printing (Online Sales); Bu: 6127 Reno Highway, Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 4790 Caughlin Parkway; Reno, Nevada, 89519; 775-277-1163; Autonomous Ops Inc.-Samantha Conway

Walker River Mechanical Corp.; Hvac/Plumbing; Bu & Ma: 12 State Route 208; Yerington, Nevada, 89447; 775-463-9698

Closed Business

Churchill County has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Katherine Elkins Designs, LTD; Interior Design; 775-287-8201; Owner: Katherine Rule

Paintings by Kami; Painting; 801-577-0771; Owner: Cami Fielder

Samsnv; Sierra Alcohol Monitoring Service; Monitoring Services (Alcohol); 775-971-8482; Owner: James Smith

Diamond Concrete Cutting; Concrete Subcontractor; Bu & Ma: 80 Corporate Park Drive; Henderson, Nevada, 89074; 702-567-2700; Attn. Licensing Compliance; Owner: Diamond Concrete Cutting

Fallon Massage; Massage, Hypnosis, and Movement Class; Bu: 5083 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: 4399 Cardinal Drive; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-9740; Joan Deegan

Green Team Nurseries, Inc dba Flower Tree Nursery; Bu & Ma: 2975 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-1113; Owner: Michael Bailey

Southwest Land & Minerals Corp.; Aggregate Mining; Bu: North of Hazen-3, 11,13, & 23-20-26; Ma: P.O Box 2302; Reno, Nevada, 89505; 775-843-9165; Owner: John Torok-President

State Fire DC Specialists, LLC; Fire Suppression/Security Systems; Bu & Ma: 5370 East Idaho Street; Elko, Nevada, 89801; 775-777-8826; Owner: Attn. Licensing Compliance

Tumbleweed Garbage Disposal, LLC; Residential Garbage Collection; Bu: 4790 Schindler Road; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; Ma: P.O Box 5611; Fallon, Nevada, 89407-5611; 775-426-8265; Owner: Richard Schwall-Manager

The city of Fallon has terminated the following businesses in November 2016.

Busy Bee Cleaning; 763 Elkhorn Way; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Mae M. Haden; C/O West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Russell R. Guisti, OD-PC; C/O 2333 Reno Highway; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Value Inn; 180 West Williams Avenue; Fallon, Nevada, 89406

The City of Fallon has issued the following business licenses in NOVEMBER 2016.

Leah’s; Bar; 165 South Maine Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89506; Owner: Leah Vahl

Anthony Sanchez; Salon; C/O 40 East Center Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-423-3320; Owner: Anthony Sanchez

Top 2 Bottom; Retail; 1828 Grimes Street; Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-7174; Owners: Aaron Ramsey & Amy Homer

Note: A closed or terminated business may also be the result of a change in ownership, a name change, a lapse in renewal or relocation.