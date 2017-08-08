Business Licenses | NevadaAppeal.com

Business Licenses
August 8, 2017
Churchill County business licenses in july 2017
Colourfun Face and Body Art; Art; 775-217-0437; Owner: Rebecca Pheasey
Gomes, Rachelle; salon; 775-294-4157; Owner: Rachelle Gomes
Kaia Fit Partners for Kaia Fit Fallon; fitness; 775-841-2300; Owner: Kaia Fit Partners
U-Haul Co of Nevada, Inc.; rental; 602-263-6583; Owner: U-Haul Co of Nevada
Change of Location
Joe Morasky's Handyman Service; handyman; Was: 159 East Stillwater Avenue; Now: 2001 Arrowhead, Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-217-2359; Owner: Joe Morasky
Twisted Metal Fabrication; welding; Was: 463 McLean Road; Now: 185 Grand Avenue, Fallon, Nevada, 89406; 775-287-8726; Owner: Zachariah Pursley