CAPS canceling annual murder mystery show

Regretfully, CAPS will not host its annual murder mystery this year. Unfortunately, forces combined to make it insurmountable for volunteers to organize this project. Several of our most faithful volunteers have spent time in the hospital. We hope to be able to do the murder mystery in 2018.

As I have mentioned before, CAPS is a homegrown shelter that relies on volunteers, fundraisers and donations to keep it going. When disaster strikes our team, we have little to fall back on. In the spirit of generosity, I am asking our community to help us out with donations. We appreciate anything you can give.

Recently, I had lunch with Norma Klenakis, one of the original "Dirty Dozen" who founded CAPS. It is always humbling to hear her stories about the people who pulled it together to form our no-kill shelter. Actually, it is awe inspiring! CAPS has been in Fallon for 31 years. How great is that? We are rescuers of many animals, and the animals are rescuers of many people. It's a wonderful notion realized. I am a proud pet parent of a CAPS graduate. I'm sure many of you have read Watson's articles. Watson came to CAPS by way of the pound. Thankfully CAPS took him in, and the rest is history. He's a great dog and not a bad writer, either, although his nails are nailing my keyboard.

Thank you to everyone in the community who helps keep the CAPS spirit alive. We have so much to be thankful for. If you can, please give a donation to help us over this rough patch. As I have always said, Fallon is the small town with a big heart.

LOOKING FOR A HOME

Tex is a gorgeous two-year-old Great Dane/border collie mix. He is extremely sweet and loves other dogs and children. Tex radiates joy and would love to share a joyous life with you. Come out and meet him and go for an enjoyable walk. I promise you won't be disappointed.

IN NEED OF

Sponsors for the Lahontan Valley Dogs section of the Lahontan Valley News. This new feature is published on Wednesdays. We would love to see this new section of our paper thrive. What is needed are businesses sponsoring ads. It is a real bargain, and local folks can see their pups in print. Check it out and send a photo of your dog to be feature. If you would like to sponsor an ad, call Joan at 775-423-6041.

Bales of pine shavings to bed our outside kennels.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

All the folks who keep CAPS running, Karen, Gail, Malone, David, Pauline, Linda, Diane, Tom, Geri, John, Ken, Rita, Bridgett, Kim, Betty, Sharon and all the folks who volunteer to walk dogs, clean kennels and donate items. A Four Paws salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Oct. 21 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch.

DON'T FORGET

October Pet Holidays:

Adopt-A-Dog Month, American Humane Association

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce tree on Dec. 16, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.