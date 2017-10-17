Cari Norcutt

Where do you work?

I am broker/owner of Berney Realty Ltd. I bought the real estate sales business nine years ago.

What do you do there?

Real estate broker and owner. I am still very involved in working with buyers and sellers, as well as managing 15 sales agents and two officer managers.

What do you love most about your job?

Working with the public.

How many women work here?

There are 13.

Where are you from?

Born in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Been living in Fallon since 1983.

Tell us about your family.

Husband, Darrel Norcutt. Two daughters, Ali and Tylie.

How long have you worked/owned?

Started at Berney Realty in the summer of 2002. Purchased the business in 2008.

What is the best advice you ever received?

Good advice comes daily. I am always seeking for new advice and never stop learning or listening.

What do you feel are the keys to success?

Lots of hard word, dedication and keeping up with the constant changing world.

What inspiring advice would you give to the next generation of Women in Business?

Take care of your customers and clients. Respect your employees and pay your taxes every year.

Tell us about your hobbies.

I enjoy spending time with my family, watching our girls compete at rodeos, hunting and hiking with my husband and working on our ranch.

What do you love most about Churchill County?

I love that I wake up to beautiful sunrises and a view of the Stillwater Mountains. I love that my family and I are surrounded by so many wonderful people. I feel safe in Churchill County.

Did we forget anything?

I am very grateful to be surrounded by all the hardworking women at Berney Realty Ltd. They are true examples of Women In Business. Thank you ladies for your hard work and being a part of Berney Realty's success.