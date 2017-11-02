CCHS Drama brings ‘Annie’ to Fallon

As winter settles into the Lahontan Valley, residents will be reminded that the sun comes out tomorrow, during the Churchill County High School Performing Arts Program's production of Annie.

The show runs Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9; all performances are at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale this week and can be purchased at CCHS, His Inspirations Gifts on Maine Street or at the door on performance days. They can also be ordered online at http://www.our.show/cchsperformances/7624.

Annie is a Broadway musical by Charles Strouse and Thomas Meehan. Auditions took place in August and ended with a cast of 50. The program includes Elena Sorensen as Mrs. Hannigan, Tim Shurtliff as Oliver Warbucks, Jefrey Horne and Sharah Moulton as Rooster and Lily St. Regis, and Alyssa Kurzendoerfer as Annie.

The cast is comprised of students from the whole Fallon community with volunteers from around the community as crewmembers.

"It's definitely a community project," said Patty Fleming, the show's producer. "There are people in the community buying ads in the program and donating things, so it really does bring the community together."

The show is being directed by Tom Fleming with piano played by Noreen Swenson and choreography by Suzette Beneke. Costumes were designed by Kara Somer and Adonna Crowley with props by Cherilee Sorensen.

Patty Fleming also noted there is plenty of great theater talent in Fallon; they were a little concerned with auditions happening so early, but had a great turnout. She added that everyone has come through for the production. She also said rehearsals are going well and everyone is excited for the show.

Fleming also said everyone on the production team has been working really well together and adds to the fun of the experience. She said it's hard work, with a rigorous schedule, but everything looks like it will come together for a great show.