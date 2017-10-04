CCHS grad pursuing dream with help of LEEP scholarship

Pursuing a career in public safety has become financially more feasible for Western Nevada College student Joseph Hill.

The Churchill County High School graduate has been awarded a $2,000 Law Enforcement Education Program (LEEP) Dream Scholarship, which is double the amount awarded to recipients last year.

Hill is among 27 top students across the country who received the award to encourage their pursuit of law enforcement/public safety careers by the professional public safety officers of LEEP.

"I am grateful to have this scholarship because my education is important to me," Hill said.

Hill, who graduated from high school with a 3.86 GPA, was a National Honor Society Officer and National Society of High School Scholars member. He plans to use his LEEP Award to pursue Associate of Applied Science degree and Emergency Medical Services certification and licensing preparation at Western Nevada College. Then, he plans to continue his education to become a firefighter.

"Being a firefighter has always been a goal of mine to achieve and I will do just that," Hill wrote in his scholarship application. "I feel that I should receive this scholarship because it would go to great use towards my career and education."

In its 13th year, LEEP has awarded some $216,000 in Dream scholarships to students showing a demonstrated interest in public service/law enforcement careers. The nonprofit public safety group's scholarship program is made possible by a growing list of national supporters. Go to http://www.leepusa.com for more information about LEEP programs.