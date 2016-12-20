CCSD high school music building nearly completed | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees met Thursday to discuss the superintendent evaluation (see related story on p. 1), athletic coach hiring process, and building projects as well as to recognize individuals who have served CCSD.

Maintenance Director Brian Byrd said Churchill County High School’s music room construction is on track to move classes in after winter break. He told the LVN the project had a $25,000 contingency, extremely small for a project of this magnitude, and it almost snuck in under that. He added teacher patience has been great as well as Ferguson Construction and other local contractors’ commitment to doing the project right.

Dr. Sandra Sheldon, superintendent of schools, said with Byrd as the project’s construction manager (in addition to his regular scheduled work), he saved the district thousands of dollars — keeping a watchful eye on the project while keeping the district moving forward in other areas.

Going $10,000 beyond what was requested, the board approved up to $30,000 from the capital project fund be used to complete the CCHS baseball building. After discussing heating and cooling questions with Byrd, the trustees decided it would be wise to allot the extra funding to improve the building as well as save time and potentially money down the road.

Sheldon announced Fallon’s Comfort Inn, owned by Pranav Morar, donated $5,000 for negative balances on school lunch accounts to benefit families who may be in need.

In response to a public comment last meeting, CCHS Principal Kevin Lords and Athletic Director Brad Daum detailed the hiring and evaluation processes for all coaches — head coaches will continue to have input on assistant coach hiring.

A brief, online athletic exit interview for student athletes and parents was approved for a pilot run this school year to provide a proactive feedback loop and help keep small problems from becoming bigger ones, according to Hales. Lords and Daum agreed they would have another data point about the program, and it would not be a formal part of evaluations.

“We’re probably not going to spend 100 percent of our budget,” said Phyllys Dowd, director of Business Services, when presenting the 2016-2017 fiscal year amended budget. “I can pretty much guarantee it.”

She added next year they plan to recruit teachers even earlier to better fit government funding timelines.

District policies discussed and clarified included child abuse reporting, Internet safety, graduation requirements and student gift acceptance.

After 12 years of district service, Dr. Greg Koenig’s colleagues will miss him. President Clay Hendrix said Koenig knows about as much about the interworking of school politics as anyone in the state of Nevada. He said Koenig created great relationships with both the board and state legislature.

“He’s not just given to the district but all the students in the state, working effectively with the association of school boards,” said board legal counsel Sharla Hales. “He’ll say something really direct just at the exact right time … Every now and then he says something funny too, and I appreciate that about him. He’s thoughtful, does his homework and is very committed.”

Hendrix said Koenig should run for office.

The Nevada Association of School Boards recognized Debra Shyne, secretary to the superintendent and board of trustees, for her service to the district. The certificate from NASB stated its appreciation for her dedicated, professional support of the CCSD board, working with the trustees to increase opportunities for all Nevada public school students to learn and achieve.

“Everything she does is spot on,” Hendrix said. “She doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, never complains, is never delayed on a task — she makes our job easy.”

Newly elected David Carter, who serves on the Nevada State Board of Education’s District Two (including Fernley and Dayton), attended the meeting. He is visiting various districts to receive input about the state board of education.

During public comments, Nate Waite, district technology integration coach, thanked the board and Sheldon for their leadership, adding the district has many things to be grateful for from building upgrades and curriculum unity to addressing different student populations and opportunities to grow professionally.

“I know it’s been difficult sometimes to stick with the plan,” he said. “But these things are the fruits of good leadership.”

In 2017, board meetings will take place bimonthly on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. The next meeting is Jan. 11 in the Old High School Auditorium.