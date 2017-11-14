CCSD Meets Tonight

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees will meet 6 p.m. tonight in the CCSD Administration Office at the Old High School, 690 South Maine Street.

Items for discussion and possible action include the following:

Spotlighting community members who assisted with maintenance of the Churchill County High School's Future Farmers of America field.

Lahontan Elementary School Principal Gregg Malkovich and staff will present information on "Race to Read", a parent resource book providing parents tools and strategies to enhance literacy development.

Director of Maintenance Ozzie Henke will provide a report on winter projects.

The latest student enrollment data will be presented to the Board of Trustees.

Approval of the Student Activity Agreed Upon Procedures report.

Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for year-end June 2017.

Approval to award contract to FCC Communications to install cameras in the high school at a cost of $57,504 to be paid for out of the Capital Projects Fund.

Director of Educational Services Kimi Melendy, along with CCHS Principal Amy Word and Technology Coach Nathan Waite, will present information to the Board regarding Blended Learning.

Approval of Interlocal Agreement between the State of Nevada Department of Transportation and the CCSD for a school crossing flasher system on Sheckler Road.

Approval of Pilot Program working with the Nevada Department of Education for Competency Based Education.

The Board also will determine the number of scholarships and the amount of money for the Churchill County Board of Trustees Scholarships for the 2017-18 CCHS Seniors.

The Board will receive information on, discuss, and may take preliminary action on six policies:

Policy 5151: Auto-Injectable Epinephrine

Policy 5200: Secondary School Grade Placement

Policy 5244: Late Enrollment Policy at CCHS

Policy 5244.8: Alternative means for earning credit

Policy 5245: Married students

Policy 5550: Board funding for National Student Travel