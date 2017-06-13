CCSD to discuss 5-cent meal increase, VOIP, board policies | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Old High School auditorium ("The Pit").

Items for discussion and possible action include the following:

Report on the capital projects fund balance.

Acceptance of the renewal proposal from Nevada Public Agency Insurance Pool (POOL) and approval for payment from fiscal year 2017-2018 funds.

Approval of the food service management company agreement amendment to increase by five cents per meal the compensation to Chartwells under its food services management contract with CCSD.

Approval to upgrade site telephone systems to Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) at a cost not to exceed $180,000, consistent with upgrades already made at the district office and Churchill County High School.

The board will receive updated information on options for the transportation office remodel and may approve moving forward to obtain bids including scheduling a special board meeting on July 12 to approve bid for the project.

Agenda-setting meeting (internal board operations), including a review of the agenda-setting process and handling of board member agenda requests.

Superintendent of Schools: Responsibilities (Administration) policy 2120.0 — the board will consider revisions including recommendations from the Policy Committee.

The board will consider the policy-making responsibilities of the board as a whole as well as the scope and functioning of the board Policy Committee.

In closed session, discussion of negotiations and strategies regarding the Churchill County Administrators' Association, Churchill County Education Association, and the Nevada Classified School Employees Association; also discussion of negotiations regarding contracts with the secretary to the superintendent/board of trustees and the human resource analysts.