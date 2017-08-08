CCSD to receive assessments results update | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. today (Aug. 9) in the Old High School auditorium ("The Pit").

Items for discussion and possible action include the following:

Lisa Bliss, data and assessment coordinator, will provide an update regarding the 2016-17 assessment results.

Update regarding the 2017-2018 school performance plans.

Educational Services report on the summer school programs.

Trustee Carmen Schank will provide a legislative update to the board.

Approval to provide high-school credit for algebra and geometry in the middle school.

High-school principal Kevin Lords will give an update the Career and Technical Education programs.