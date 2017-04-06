CEDA breakfast looks at logistics | NevadaAppeal.com

Darryl Bader, chief operating officer at ITS Logistics and Greg Moon with Dairy Farmers of America will speak at the Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council breakfast meeting on Wednesday at 6:45 a.m. in the Stockman's Steakhouse.

ITS Logistics provides services to the local DFA dry milk plant to move their final product to market. Learn about the many moving parts that make up logistics and the impact it has on our local economy.

As COO of ITS Logistics, Bader is responsible for strategic planning, business operations, corporate leadership initiatives and the overall growth of the warehouse and distribution business unit.

Born and raised in Reno, Bader learned the value of hard work from his parents at an early age. While he attended the logistics management program at the University of Nevada, Reno, he was also working his way up at Tholl Fence from general laborer to inventory specialist.

After graduation he moved to the Bay Area and worked in the logistics industry for a company that performed manufacturing and distribution for customers including Apple, Adobe and Microsoft.

Bader then returned to Reno and worked for a national 3PL company holding positions from customer relationship manager to continuous improvement manager and eventually general manager, where he was responsible for all operations of a 500,000 square-foot campus including sales, customer service, operations and facilities maintenance.

Moon graduated from UNR in 1995 with a degree in Logistics Management. He went to work for Ford Motor Company in San Fransciso as a warehouse supervisor. After two years, he returned to the Reno area joining Arrow Electronics in 1998. During the seven years at Arrow, he worked in many different rolls including production supervisor, lean manufacturing manager and production manager. Moon eventually moved his family back to Fallon and worked for Amazon.com, First Independent Bank and the WCW Corporation.

Moon joined DFA in 2013 and is responsible for all logistics activities including purchasing of raw materials/packaging, warehousing, transportation of finished goods to the port, inventory control, and offsite warehousing.

To attend the breakfast, RSVP to Sara Champneys either by phone, 775-423-8587, or by email, sara@cedaattracts.com.