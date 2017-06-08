CEDA monthly breakfast focuses on emergency management ops | NevadaAppeal.com

Since heavy snows began to fall in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in December and through January, weather forecasters and water managers became alarmed.

Could the 2017 spring produce some of the worst flooding in Northern Nevada history as several hundred inches of snow blanketed the area from Mount Rose in the Sierra to the Comstock.

The potential for flooding in the Fallon area became a major concern as local, state and federal agencies developed a plan for Fallon to escape Mother Nature's wrath.

Retired Sheriff Bill Lawry, who is also an assistant fire chief in Churchill County, was tabbed to lead the Emergency Operations Center and work with those agencies in devising a plan to keep the community safe. Lawry will be Wednesday's guest speaker at the monthly breakfast presented by the Churchill Economic Development Authority's Business Council. He will give an overview on the past and current situations.

To attend the breakfast, RSVP to Sara Champneys either by phone, 775-423-8587, or by email, sara@cedaattracts.com.