The Depot Casino and Restaurant will be celebrating 30 years of operation next month with an event-filled party for the community.

The festivities will be all day Saturday, Nov. 18.

As part of its celebration, The Depot's restaurant will have special meal deals. Michelle Lyles, operations manager at The Depot, said the restaurant would bring back one of their menus from 1987 for the day. They also willhave mimosas, special games in the casino, and cash drawings, among other activities.

"Pretty much all our departments are doing something," Lyles said.

The casino was originally a train depot on Highway 95 that serviced a mine and ranching in the early 1900s. Lyles recalled that when the mine went out of business the train depot was effectively abandoned, closing its doors in 1960. The building received new life in 1987, however, when it was moved to Fallon and opened as a restaurant and bar. A short time later David Widmer and Ralph Mills bought the building and opened it as The Depot Casino and Restaurant that exists today. Lyles noted that The Depot is currently the only locally owned casino in Fallon and has had the same owners for all 30 years.

"It's a pretty neat way to keep Fallon history alive," Lyles said.