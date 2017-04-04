Ceremony marks WWI’s centennial for U.S. entry | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), in partnership with the Nevada Veterans Coalition, will host a "Remembrance Ceremony" at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The event will mark a significant milestone by remembering the 100th anniversary of the United States entry into World War I and the sacrifices made. More than four million Americans sent their sons and daughters to serve in uniform during the "Great War." The war claimed 116,516 U.S. soldiers. Of those killed in battle, 195 were Nevadans. In all, another 200,000 were wounded, which is a casualty rate far greater than WWII.

Eleven WWI veterans are interred at NNVMC. Join the NVDS, the NVC and community in remembering all veterans who served during this time. One hundred WWI Centennial Commemorative pins will be handed out to attendees. Those who attend will also be asked to place a flower on one of the gravesites of the WWI veterans.

The cemetery is located east of I-80 at Exit 48. Go under I-80 past Denny's. Turn left on Mission. The cemetery will be on the right on Veterans Way.