Chase Gallup is Fallon’s first baby of the new year | NevadaAppeal.com

Banner Churchill Community Hospital’s first 2017 baby, Chase Emmit Gallup, was born at 8:31 p.m. on New Year’s Day to parents Megan Gallup and Russell Blinco of Hawthorne.

The baby boy, delivered by Dr. Karen Evans, weighed in at 5 pounds and 9 1/2 ounces and was 10 1/2 inches long.

Megan said Chase has been content unless lying near her, (and) then he wants to be held. She added Chase was due Jan. 17, but after her water broke at home (doctors say a very small percentage of women experience this), they headed to Fallon.

The hospital provided a hefty care package for the family including diapers, some clothes, a blanket, bath items, a book, a stuffed elephant — Megan said it will match Chase’s safari-theme room — and a Slanted Porch gift certificate for dinner for two including wine.

Banner Churchill’s Labor & Delivery Department delivered 288 babies in 2016.