Churchill bells toll for Las Vegas shooting victims

Church bells in western Nevada tolled Tuesday morning for the 59 victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Both Fallon's Holy Trinity Episcopal and First Southern Baptist churches had prayer services, while Churchill County School District is conducting a Las Vegas blood drive Wednesday morning at the high school from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Principal Kevin Lords said about 30-40 slots were added Monday for community members who want to give blood. The reservation number is 800-696-4484 or they can call the school at 775-423-2181.

The Rev. Trudy Erquiaga said Episcopal churches nationwide including the one in Fallon tolled their bells at 9 a.m. for the victims. Five people took turns pulling a rope to ring the bell at the historic church that was built in 1906.

"It's very humbling," Erquiaga said, expressing her feelings after a vigil to remember the victims. "The closer to home, the harder it hits."

She said the church will hold a grief session today at 4 p.m. to reflect not only on the Las Vegas shooting but also other situations.

Chris Miller, associate pastor at First Southern Baptist Church, said Sunday's shooting spurred him to have a prayer service at noon on Monday. As visitors sat and reflected, an instrumental version played "All is Well with My Soul." Miller said as a nation, we need to pray for our leaders, first responders and medical personnel who are tending to the injured victims.

"Doctors and nurses are trying to give them a fighting chance to survive," Miller said.

One woman prayed for the first responders.

"Without them, more people would have died," she said.

Pastor Sam Stanton left Monday to fly to Las Vegas to be part of a ministerial crises team.

Mesquite resident Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, was identified as the lone suspect involved in the late night mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 concert-goers from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel on Sunday at approximately 10:08 p.m., according to a release issued by Metro Monday morning. The victims were across the street attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival Country-Western concert when bullets rang out.

Las Vegas Metro responded to the call, breached the hotel room and found the suspect dead.

Flags were ordered to half staff by President Trump in response to the shooting.

Another 527 people were transported to area hospitals with injuries.