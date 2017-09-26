Churchill Community Coalition receives $125K grant

The Churchill Community Coalition received a $125,000 grant to combat youth drug abuse/

The grant was announced by U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., last week.

The continuation grant was made possible by the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program, which is administered by the ONDCP with support from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

"Nevada's opioid crisis demands attention, and it is critical we continue to support local efforts on the ground to fight it. That is why I welcome the Office of National Drug Control Policy's announcement that it will direct much-needed funds to Churchill Community Coalition in Fallon," Heller said. "While this grant is vital to helping our loved ones recover from drug abuse, we still have more work to do, and that includes advancing bipartisan efforts – like the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act proposal that I supported last year – that will help our communities heal."

Heller voted for the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, a bipartisan effort to combat opioid addiction by expanding resources, educational efforts, and steps to strengthen law enforcement's ability to counter the trafficking of illegal drugs. The bill was signed into law last July. Additionally, as a member of the U.S. Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, Heller has also pushed for policies to help combat veterans' addictionto opioids.