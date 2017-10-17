Churchill County Board of Commissioners meets Wednesday

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The board will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Update of current activities, plans or actions related to the Bureau of Land Management's Carson City District.

Consideration and possible action regarding Bill 2017-C, Ordinance 113, amending the Churchill County Code to prohibit all marijuana establishment in Churchill County.

Memorandum of Understanding between the Churchill County Planning Department and the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe for the assignment of addresses of properties under the jurisdiction of the Fallon Paiute Shoshone Tribe, Reservation and Colony.

First reading of an ordinance making an amendment to Title 3 of the Churchill County Code allowing employees a one-time opportunity to carry over annual leave in excess of 240 hours into 2018 with the requirement that excess leave be used in 2018.

Discussion on National Incident Management System requirements for employees and elected officials to receive federal grant awards.

Endorsement of a Letter of Commitment to join the Northern Nevada Development Authority and Lyon County as a coalition member in submitting a grant application in the amount of $600,000 to the EPA under the Brownsfields Program.

Consideration and possible corrective action: It is alleged that a violation of the Open Meeting Law occurred at the Churchill County Commission meeting held on Sept. 20. At the meeting, the board took two actions related to the early retirement application of employee Alan Kalt. One of the actions related to that agenda item approved a waiver of provisions in Title 3 of the county code. It is alleged that this action wasn't clearly stated on the agenda. Kalt is asking the board to waive a provision in Title 3 which limits the number of leave hours an employee may carry into the following year so that he may carry over in excess of 240 hours with the stipulation that the leave be used within the following calendar year.

Approval of a lease termination agreement with Soaring Eagle Ranches LLC setting forth the terms and date of the termination of the lease of the Wild Goose Ranch in December. Under the agreement, the county will receive rent in the amount of $98,455.50 and the county will waive back-rent in the amount of $49,227.75.