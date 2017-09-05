Churchill County Board of Commissioners to discuss contracts, events on Thursday

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The board will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Public Hearing — Bill 2017-B, Ordinance 118, an ordinance establishing a recorder's fee to provide for legal services for abused and neglected children.

Interlocal agreement to provide regional public safety mutual aid between Churchill County and Lyon, Mineral and Storey counties.

Funding contract between the state department of health and human services grants management division, the community services block grant and the county's social services for fiscal year 2018 in the amount of $108,207.

The 2017 Community Development Block Grant program update, participation approval and release of pre-application for projects.

Agreement between the detention center, social services and New Frontier Treatment Center for mental health assessment services not to exceed $75 per hour, per request, from Sept. 1, 2017, to Aug. 31, 2018.

Application for community support funding for New Frontier Treatment Center's Recovery Day/Family Fun Day.

Update on the outcome of the LEAD Green Leadership Summit held in August.

Lease agreement with Churchill Area Regional Transportation.

Acknowledgement of the recordation of a conservation easement deed for Frey Ranch, LLC for property on Flying K Ranch Lane and on Pasture Road.

Reappointment of David Colburn to the Churchill County Cemetery Board.

Adoption of Resolution 291-2017 designating the Sheriff's Office as the site where persons may complete the sale of personal property that was initiated on the internet.

Leave of absence request for Kathryn Butler.

Declaring certain uncollected property taxes as uncollectable and striking those taxes from the tax rolls.