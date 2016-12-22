Churchill County Christmas meals, services and closures | NevadaAppeal.com

Christmas meals and church services as well as holiday closures are coming up this weekend.

Services:

The Christian Life Center, 1435 Kaiser St., Christmas Eve candlelight communion service at 5 p.m.

Church of Christ, 20 Drumm Lane, Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m. (Bible study), 10:30 a.m. (worship) and 5 p.m. (evening worship)

The Country Church, 755 South Crook Rd., Christmas Eve come-and-go candlelight communion service from 5-6 p.m., Christmas Day combined service at 10:30 a.m.

Fallon Church of the Nazarene, 1520 Grimes St., Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

First Southern Baptist, 900 S. Taylor St., Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m., Christmas Day worship at 9 a.m.

Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 505 Esmeralda St., Christmas Eve lessons and carols at 6:30 p.m., Christmas Day worship at 10 a.m.

Oasis Community Church, 1520 S. Maine St., Christmas Eve service from 5-6 p.m., Christmas Day service at 9:30 a.m.

Parkside Bible Fellowship, 485 Tedford Lane, Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m., Christmas Day worship at 10:15 am.

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1770 S. Taylor St., Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m., Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.

St. Patrick’ Church, 850 W. Fourth St., Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. for adults and children and 8 p.m. mass, Christmas Day services at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Spanish)

These are the only churches that responded. Additional services may be posted on our Facebook page with the listings.

Meals:

There is a free community meal Christmas Eve. Top Gun Restaurant will be closed, but the owners are going to cook a Christmas Eve dinner for anyone who wants one. Helpers will plate and deliver these hot meals to people who want them. So far the menu is baked ham, potatoes, candied yams, fresh vegetables and fruit, dinner rolls and dessert. Call the restaurant (775-636-8686), visit 66 W. Center St. or message Top Gun on Facebook to place an order.

American Legion Post 16 will deliver Meals on Wheels dinners Christmas Day since the Senior Center will be closed for the weekend. Volunteers wanting to deliver meals or serve should arrive at the hall, 90 N. Ada St. from 8:30-9 a.m. The annual Christmas dinner for the community is 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Closures:

All federal, state and local government offices are closed Monday.

Financial institutions are closed Monday.

Naval Air Station Fallon is operating on a holiday schedule.

Churchill County School District schools resume Jan. 4.

The LVN is closed Monday.

City garbage collection is unaffected.