Churchill County Commission to discuss land, water | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners meets today at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The commissioners will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) overview including a Resource Management Plan presentation, an explanation of the BLM’s part in the Fallon Range Training Complex Modernization Plan Environmental Impact Statement and an update on the Bureau of Reclamation’s Revocation Project.

A public hearing on the lease rate for county-owned property on Harmon Road and consideration of Resolution 157-2017 declaring the lease of the property to be in the best interest of the county.

Agreement for a purchase of a conservation/restrictive use easement with Frey Ranch, LLC.

Approval of a proposal with Hammond Homes and Construction, LLC to build a weather protection structure for the Moody Lane Wastewater Treatment Plant’s head works facility for $64,607.

Award of bid to the selected construction firm to install the Pine Grove Sewer System Improvements 2017 Project funded by the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Principal Forgiveness Loan.

Resolution 158-2017 to declare property as surplus and allow the items to be sold at auction.

Appointment of a chair and vice chair of the Churchill County Board of Equalization for a term through Dec. 31, 2019.

Acceptance of a ditch easement from Flying W Land & Livestock, LLC.