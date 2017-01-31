Churchill County Commission to talk Bighorn Sheep Week, more | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The commissioners will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Approval of job description, hours reduction and salary range for county emergency manager.

Proclamation declaring Nevada’s Bighorn Sheep Week is February 11-18, 2017.

Agreement for purchase of a conservation/restrictive use easement with Floyd J. and Gayle Goins.

A Flying W Land & Livestock, LLC application for a Sending Site and Transfer of Development Rights calculation for property located on Austin Highway.

An intrastate interlocal contract between the public agencies: Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Welfare and Supportive Services and Churchill County District Attorney Child Support Division.

Resolution 159-2017 requesting assignment of a deputy attorney general in review of a conflict case.

Transfer of funds to the Churchill County Road Department for the first and final payment for the second quarter’s various road and bridge projects.

Transfer of funds to the city for final payment for the street sweeper rental, partial payment for the Kaiser Street sidewalk improvements and final payment for the Delores Lane sidewalk improvement.

Resolution 160-2017 establishing the travel expense and subsistence allowances for Churchill County effective January 1, 2017.

The city’s application to acquire property being held in trust by the Churchill County treasurer for nonpayment of property taxes.