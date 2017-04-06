Churchill County, Fallon schools enrolling now | NevadaAppeal.com

Though spring has barely sprung, school enrollment season is here.

Churchill County School District, Oasis Academy and Logos Christian Academy are currently accepting students. The Fallon Seventh-day Adventist School has a waiting list for next school year but encourages those interested to be put on it as early as possible.

Both Churchill County High School and the Oasis Academy College Prep are public schools with no tuition. The institutions both offer free Jump Start programs and Career and Technical Education courses including books and other resources. These options give students the opportunity to learn job-related skills or earn college credit and work toward their associate degree.

Logos is accepting applications as well as now offering a financial assistance program. The policy is intended not to let financial reasons keep students from attending, said administrator Jack Beach. Families can learn more at the school's new website, http://www.LogosFallon.org.

The SDA school handbook as well as information about enrollment and tuition is available at http://www.Fallon22.AdventistSchoolConnect.org.

Dr. Sandra Sheldon, CCSD superintendent, said district enrollment isn't declining anymore and has settled.

"If the community does grow," she said, "well we'll be ready to grow with it."

Oasis spots are available in grades 9-12. For the already-full kindergarten through eighth grade, after the finalizing enrollment period ends April 19, the school will conduct a waitlist lottery starting April 21 if spaces become available (siblings first).

"We're always looking at growth," said Rochelle Tisdale, Oasis executive director, adding the school conducted a five-year plan — as well as went through a recent financial performance framework report — and are fiscally solvent.

Tisdale said the K-8 waiting list is somewhat lengthy. Interested families looking at full grades are typically waiting for a family to move due to the military or other reasons. She estimated about 18 percent of the student population is from a military family.