Churchill County School District Board of Trustees meet tonight to discuss improvement teams, CTE funding

The Churchill County School District Board of Trustees meets for its first October regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Administration Building, 690 S. Maine St.

Updates will be given on literacy and IC coaches and learning strategies, the sites to which they're assigned and their function and funding; and the school district's financial audit.

Trustees will recognize FFA students who participated in the Western Nevada State Competition in Eureka on Sept. 26 and for qualifying to compete at the national level.

New business to be presented and discussed:

For presentation and discussion: School Improvement Teams from the Churchill County Middle School and the Churchill County High School will present their CCSD School Performance Plans.

Report on the Construction Technology Class to include funding.

Future board events include the following: Special Board meeting on Nov. 1 at E.C. Best Elementary School, 4 p.m.

Nevada Association of School Boards Annual Conference, Nov. 17-18.