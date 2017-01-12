Churchill County School District releasing at normal time today | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County School District releasing at normal time today
January 12, 2017
Churchill County School District schools will release students today at the normal time.
For tomorrow morning, Superintendent Dr. Sandra Sheldon requests families monitor the district website (http://www.churchill.k12.nv.us) and Facebook pages (including http://www.facebook.com/churchillcsd) should the district determine the necessity for a delayed start of school.
If school is delayed or canceled, CCSD will send automated calls to parents/guardians and provide updates on the district’s website and Facebook pages.