Churchill County School District releasing at normal time today | NevadaAppeal.com

Churchill County School District schools will release students today at the normal time.

For tomorrow morning, Superintendent Dr. Sandra Sheldon requests families monitor the district website (http://www.churchill.k12.nv.us) and Facebook pages (including http://www.facebook.com/churchillcsd) should the district determine the necessity for a delayed start of school.

If school is delayed or canceled, CCSD will send automated calls to parents/guardians and provide updates on the district’s website and Facebook pages.