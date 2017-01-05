Churchill County swears in elected officials | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday for an elected official swearing-in ceremony and brief agenda.

Bus Scharmann (District 1) and Carl Erquiaga (District 3) were sworn in as county commissioners.

Phil Pinder and Tricia Strasdin were sworn in to the Churchill County School District Board of Trustees. Kathryn Whitaker was elected to the school board but unavailable ,so she will be sworn in before the next school board meeting.

Sheldon E. Chipp and Marion Jonte were sworn in for the Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement District.

The commission also approved the application to the State of Nevada Recreational Trails Program for grant funding to use toward the shared-use path on Sheckler Road.

The board also approved a transfer of funds request to the city of Fallon for partial payment for the Street Sweeper Rental Project, from the Regional Transportation Fund.