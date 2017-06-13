Churchill County’s pioneering spirit | NevadaAppeal.com

The community celebrated a milestone Saturday that honored the pioneering spirit of women who made a difference in Fallon's development.

Begun by Soroptimist International of Fallon in 1997, Pioneer Park is one of many reminders of the area's history.

"We are so happy to celebrate 20 years of this park," said Fallon Soroptimist President Sue Chambers, adding the service organization has enjoyed its partnership with the city of Fallon in maintaining the park located on North Maine Street.

Over the years, the city's Grounds Department has kept up the park's beauty and appeal.

Mayor Ken Tedford recognized the organization's contributions to the community and for its foresight in wanting to create a park to honor women who made a significant difference in the county and with their friends and neighbors.

"I'm very proud of what you have done here," Tedford said. "The park is a pleasure for us."

He said the Soroptimists and former Mayor Bob Erickson's administration worked together to make the park a reality. Tedford thanked Chambers and the organization for their contributions to Pioneer Park and for also starting the Churchill County Senior Citizen Center in the 1970s.

"Seniors and children are very big in my administration," Tedford added.

Soroptimist member Terri Schultz, who has been a park member for 20 years, read a history of the park's history. She said former president Jamie Mills and members worked with volunteers to begin the park to recognize pioneer women.

Shultz said the club — with the community's help — chose six pioneer women from Churchill County, and information on each woman is posted at different locations around the park. Each identifying headstone is placed at a blue, metal picnic table, three on each side of the park.

During the initial construction, Shultz said the Soroptimists relied on donations, grants and fundraising efforts such as the sale of personalized bricks, plaque sponsorships, table sponsors, calendar sales and Fallonoploy, a local takeoff on the popular board game.

During the past 20 years, the club added trees, a group area and playground. The Daughters of the Revolution donated plants, and a sign was added to honor the Pony Express, a major part of western history and lore. The original Pony Express Trail, which began in 1860 in St. Joseph, Mo., and extended to Sacramento, Calif., runs south of Fallon. Another landmark recognizes the California Trail.