City, county host celebration for flood mitigation effort

The city of Fallon and Churchill County are honoring the community's successful flood mitigation efforts during a public celebration deemed the "High Water 2017 Celebration" on Sept. 23, at Oats Park, 150 S. East St.

"The city of Fallon and Churchill County are proud of the hard work, dedication and community spirit displayed during the challenges we faced earlier this year," said Mayor Ken Tedford. "Because of this, Commissioners Pete Olsen, Carl Erquiaga and Bus Scharmann, as well as Councilmembers James Richardson, Bob Erickson and Kelly Frost and I would like to show our gratitude by inviting the citizens of Fallon and Churchill County to this event recognizing the achievements of our unified community."

Volunteers, community members, businesses and government entities will be recognized for their flood mitigation efforts from earlier this year when Northern Nevada experienced record precipitation and increased water flow from the Sierra Nevada Mountains into Lahontan Reservoir.

"The support and partnership between all involved severely decreased flood threats and put Fallon and Churchill County ahead of potential disaster," said Commissioner Pete Olsen. "However, during this time of celebration, we also recognize that others in our great nation have not been so fortunate. Therefore, we will be providing opportunities at the event to donate to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma."