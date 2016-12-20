Commission to discuss recreational marijuana permitting | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners meets tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The commissioners will consider and may take possible action regarding the following:

Recognition of county employees for years of service for 2016’s fourth quarter

Update from the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District

License agreement with New Millennium Building Systems to use its water for firefighting

Advanced step appointment of Josh Cabral as human services specialist

Approval of the ELOGIC data system contract with the Center for Applied Management Practices as required for Social Services’ Community Services Block Grant funding agreement

Contract renewal with IQ Technology Solutions for information technology support services

Permitting of recreational marijuana in the county

Comprehensive annual financial report for the year ended June 20, 2016

Operating agreement with the Fallon Golf Course; also approval of a loan agreement lending $30,000 to the golf course

Notification from the Office of the Governor awarding the county a $43,346 community development block grant for the W.N. Pennington Life Center project; also a grant agreement with the Pennington Foundation for the purchase of an emergency generator for the center

Appointment of Ernie Schank to the Carson Water Subconservancy District Board

Appointment of Michael Johnson as an alternate to County Manager Eleanor Lockwood on the State Land Use Planning Advisory Council

Election of chair and vice-chair positions for the board of commissioners and designation of board or committee assignments for 2017

BLM Stillwater Field Office’s “interested public” for the livestock grazing regulation mailing list for fiscal year 2017

Renewal of policy “Budget Management through Hiring Delays and Attrition”