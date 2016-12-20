Commission to discuss recreational marijuana permitting | NevadaAppeal.com

Commission to discuss recreational marijuana permitting
December 20, 2016
The Churchill County Board of Commissioners meets tomorrow at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.
The commissioners will consider and may take possible action regarding the following:
Recognition of county employees for years of service for 2016’s fourth quarter
Update from the Bureau of Land Management’s Carson City District
License agreement with New Millennium Building Systems to use its water for firefighting
Advanced step appointment of Josh Cabral as human services specialist
Approval of the ELOGIC data system contract with the Center for Applied Management Practices as required for Social Services’ Community Services Block Grant funding agreement
Contract renewal with IQ Technology Solutions for information technology support services
Permitting of recreational marijuana in the county
Comprehensive annual financial report for the year ended June 20, 2016
Operating agreement with the Fallon Golf Course; also approval of a loan agreement lending $30,000 to the golf course
Notification from the Office of the Governor awarding the county a $43,346 community development block grant for the W.N. Pennington Life Center project; also a grant agreement with the Pennington Foundation for the purchase of an emergency generator for the center
Appointment of Ernie Schank to the Carson Water Subconservancy District Board
Appointment of Michael Johnson as an alternate to County Manager Eleanor Lockwood on the State Land Use Planning Advisory Council
Election of chair and vice-chair positions for the board of commissioners and designation of board or committee assignments for 2017
BLM Stillwater Field Office’s “interested public” for the livestock grazing regulation mailing list for fiscal year 2017
Renewal of policy “Budget Management through Hiring Delays and Attrition”