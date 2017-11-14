Community education courses offered at WNC

Plenty of chances are available to further your education through community education courses this month and next at Western Nevada College.

Fun Family Fitness — Families can enjoy six weeks of interactive exercises that will focus on body weight and cardio exercises. Dates: Option 1: Wednesdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m. Option 2: Saturdays, Nov. 4-Dec. 16, 9:30 -10:30 a.m. No class on Nov. 25. Fee: $89 per parent/child pair.

Social Media Basics: LinkedIn — This course will help you build up your LinkedIn profile. It meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 6. Fee: $35.

Parenting Class — Learn effective co-parenting styles, conflict resolution skills, and how to improve and use communication skills with children from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6-13. Fee: $79.

Self-Defense — Improve your awareness, build your confidence, and increase your knowledge of how to defend yourself. Two options include: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6 and Dec. 5. Fee: $50.

Knitting Workshop: Cables — Add cables to your knit projects with a bit of practice. The workshop will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 13. Fee: $50.

All About Arachnids — Learn from an expert which species are common in our area, the types of habitats they live in, what they feed on, and which might be best to squish. The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16. Fee: $30.

Amateur Astronomy Series — The series offers the chance to learn how to look at the stars and planets with your eyes, binoculars, and quality telescopes. Ages 13 and up. Series includes: constellations, origins, telescopes, and NASA and the planets. Fee: $120 for series or $46 per class. The series will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, except Nov. 22.

Cookie Cutter Wreath — Create a Christmas cookie cutter wreath from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 30. Fee: $30, plus $20 for supplies.

Baby-sitting: Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR — Class will cover all four areas of curriculum: Safety Skills, Child Care Skills, First Aid and Rescue Skills, and Life and Business Skills; with an additional hour of CPR and manikin practice. Grades 6-8. Fee: $65. The class meets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

Robust World of Coffee — Learn about the journey of coffee from bean to cup from 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 4. Fee: $40.

Comprehensive Microsoft PowerPoint — From 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 4, students will learn how to plan and create an effective presentation. A textbook is required. Fee: $150.

Tomato Cage Snowman — Bring Frosty the Snowman to life all winter with this snowman made out of a tomato cage. The event will be from 5:45 to 7:45 p.m. Dec. 7. Fee: $30, plus $15 for supplies.

To register, go to http://www.wnc.edu/fallonce, or call 775-423-7565, or register in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the campus's main office, 160 Campus Way, Virgil Getto Hall.