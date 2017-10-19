Community lending clinic slated for Thursday

The Fallon Chamber of Commerce, Churchill Economic Development Authority and the Small Business Development Center have combined forces to bring a lending clinic to Fallon on Thursday.

The clinic will be held at the Fallon Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Small business owners and entrepreneurs in Churchill County and surrounding areas will be matched to the "perfect" lender.

For information, call Sara Champneys at 775-423-8587 or email sara@cedaattracts.com.