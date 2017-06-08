Community reunion set for Aug. 18-20 | NevadaAppeal.com

Mark your calendars on the third weekend in August (Aug. 18-20) to join in the fourth annual community reunion. Alumni of all schools, teachers, support staff, families and friends are encouraged to attend.

A social at the Fallon Theatre Friday night (Aug. 18) will kick off the weekend. On Saturday there are many activities and tours planned … open swim at the city pool, a show-n-shine car show and breakfast at the new Senior Center, a visit with Mayor Ken Tedford at City Hall to mention a few.

Free registration at Oats Park to have your name included in our reunion archive begins at 4 p.m. Many classes will have tents in the park. The reunion is honoring graduates from the classes of 1947-1952. Enjoy the concert sponsored by the mayor and City Council starting at 7:30 p.m.

Extend the evening at the Oats Park Art Center's Art Bar. A Sunday breakfast at the new senior center will finish the reunion weekend.

For information or to reserve a tent space, see our Facebook page at Fallon/Churchill County Community Reunion.

Email us at communityreunionfallon@gmail.com or call 775-423-5465.