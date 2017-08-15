Community reunion this weekend

The fourth annual community reunion is this weekend.

Alumni of all schools, teachers, support staff, families and friends are encouraged to attend.

A social at the Fallon Theatre Friday night will kick off the weekend. On Saturday, there are many activities and tours planned: open swim at the city pool, a "show-n-shine" car show and breakfast at the new senior center as well as a visit with Mayor Ken Tedford at City Hall to mention a few.

Free registration at Oats Park to have your name included in the reunion archive begins at 4 p.m. Many classes will have tents in the park and there will be refreshments. Bring a chair or enjoy strolling around.

The reunion is honoring graduates from the classes of 1947-1952. Also enjoy the concert sponsored by the mayor and city council starting at 7:30 p.m.

Extend the evening at the Oats Park Art Center's Art Bar. A Sunday breakfast also at the life center will finish the reunion weekend.

For more information or to reserve tent space, see the group's Facebook page at Fallon/Churchill County Community Reunion.

You also can email community reunionfallon@gmail.com or call 775-423-5465.