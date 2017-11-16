Christian Life Center community Thanksgiving to be offered on Sunday

The annual Thanksgiving meal provided by the Christian Life Center on Sunday begins Fallon's community outreach for the holiday.

CLC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner with its congregation, a tradition that began 40 years ago. The church also invites the community to join them for a Thanksgiving meal at the Fallon Convention Center on Sunday from noon-3 p.m. The church served more than 900 people at last year's dinner, which included not only church members but also invited guests, Navy personnel and community residents.

Every year, members of the CLC congregation purchase, cook and serve the meal, which consists of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce and rolls, as well as a variety of desserts. The CLC youth group and cadets from the Churchill County High School Junior ROTC will set up, bus tables and clean up afterward.

To ensure there is room for all who attend, members of the community and Navy service members and their families are invited at noon, and the church congregation will eat at 2 p.m.

For information, call Christian Life Center at 775-423-6900.

AMERICAN LEGION

American Legion Post 16 has established a Thanksgiving tradition. The post will deliver Meals on Wheels dinners on Thursday (Nov. 23) since the William N. Pennington Life Center (senior center) will be closed. Volunteers wanting to deliver meals or serve should arrive at the hall, 90 N. Ada St., between 8:30-9 a.m.

On Thanksgiving, the American Legion relies on both military and civilian volunteers to pack food into containers and then drive routes to deliver hot meals to scores of senior citizens. More than 30 volunteers including sailors and airmen from Naval Air Station Fallon have volunteered during previous years.

Ensuring volunteers are in place for Thanksgiving and Christmas is Lance McNeil, a retired sailor, who has been organizing the American Legion post's holiday meals for years.

While the senior center supplies the list of recipients on the Meals on Wheels program and the food containers, McNeil said the American Legion looks at this project as its major outreach programs of the year. He said the local post provides both volunteers and the money to buy the turkey and all the fixings.

He said the Navy volunteers are really good and a few of the sailors also bring their families with them.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars: The annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is open to the community on Nov. 25, is from 2-4 p.m. at the VFW Hall on 405 S. Taylor St.