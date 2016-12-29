Congressman speaks at Coalition lunch | NevadaAppeal.com

U. S. Congressman Mark Amodei recently spoke at the Churchill Community Coalition quarterly luncheon. Amodei, who represents 10 counties, discussed what to expect in the upcoming year with the new administration and legislation affecting mental health.

He answered questions from members as it pertains to their organizations.

Amodei briefly discussed the 21st Century Cures Act, a law that will help modernize medical research system to reduce waste, improve discovery time and streamline clinical trials and drug approval.

The law will provide the National Institutes of Health with new funding going toward initiatives such as cancer. Additionally, 21st Century Cures provides $1 billion in grants to states to address the opioid crisis.

Amodei said western states are usually at the bottom in the access of mental health providers per population, while the northeastern states are at the top for more providers. Additionally, he talked about health-care reform with the Affordable Care Act, saying others of the act need a better solution. A $60 million program to be funded over five years will assist in the treatment of severely affected mental health patients.