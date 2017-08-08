County board addresses glare nuisance issue | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners met last week to determine the finding of a nuisance complaint against Enel Green Power North America regarding glare toward 4500 Freeman Lane.

The complaint from Candy Peck related to the Stillwater Solar PV I plant. After the complaint had been issued in winter 2016, followed by a hearing, the board continued the matter to later months to be able to view the glare — followed by a berm and screened fence plan put in place to address the issue.

The board voted unanimously that the glare at Freeman Lane is abated and does not constitute a nuisance under Churchill County code.

In a letter to the commissioners, Peck wrote that as she has stated several times on the record, nuisance abatement must be completed on Enel's property, not hers.

"The second story of my home and portions of my property are still being impacted by the glare," Peck wrote and also included she does "not wish to be contacted regarding abatement techniques" on her property.

Bryan Stankiewicz, plant operations manager, reported the fencing is 100 percent installed and Enel had reached out beforehand with second-story glare abatement options, such as window tinting and automatic shades.

"We'll honor Ms. Peck's concerns and won't reach out to contact her anymore," said Terry Page, Enel's regulatory affairs officer.

The county also approved professional services from Sletten Construction in an amount not to exceed $28,634 to do the following:

1) Evaluate primary issues related to security, safety and capacity of the district and justice courts as well as develop design options including a combined public entrance, secure staff entrance and improved queuing and circulation of the public; and 2) Conduct a site feasibility study and provide a program for a new consolidated courthouse.

County Manager Eleanor Lockwood said the building was never built to accommodate the services being provided.

Judge Thomas Stockard and Sue Sevon, district court administrator, shared concerns they have had for a long while to meet the needs of the accused, litigators and families including security, acoustics, space and HVAC.

Commissioner Pete Olsen noted he served on a jury recently and said "it gave me a firsthand look at the shortcomings of the facility in a way that couldn't be voiced before," agreeing with the needed improvements and potentially long-term solutions.

"This is a first step," said commissioner Bus Scharmann.

The board also approved a contract between the county and SPB Utility Services, Inc. for a continuation of utility operations support including a $1 bump in pay, the first hourly increase in more than five years said Marie Henson, county building inspector. Comptroller Alan Kalt said the cost is still significantly less than if done in-house, budgeted for and that SPB is a leader in rural counties for running water and sewer.

"I rely on them implicitly to give me the information needed to make decisions for the water and sewer plants," Henson said. "These men have taken me under their wing and have taught me the little bit I do know today. They have worked amazingly as partners to keep costs low."

The commission also approved the following:

Hire a grant funded bookkeeper assistant for the Social Services Department.

Contract with EMS Web Applications for guardianship case tracking.

Acceptance of the state Health and Human Services Family Resource Grant.

Sub-grantee agreement between Social Services and the Churchill Community Coalition for resource liaison and parenting wisely classes.

Secured log changes review presented by the Assessor's Office each year.

Transfer of funds to the county Road Department for $150,000 (as approved by the Regional Transportation Commission) for various road/bridge projects for the prior fiscal year's fourth quarter.

Assignment of a deputy attorney general to handle a conflict case from the District Attorney's Office.

The next meeting will be Aug. 16 at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.