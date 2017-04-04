County commission to discuss new senior center timeline, flood mitigation | NevadaAppeal.com

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday at 8:15 a.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The commission will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Ferguson Construction request for extension of time to complete the William N. Pennington Life Center.

First quarterly report from the county's public administrator Robert Getto, Jr. and discussion about the legislative session and public administration.

Amendment to the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund Contract with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection for the Pine Grove Utility System improvement project.

Award of bid to a construction firm for water and sewer improvements at the Casey Road Mobile Home Park, funded by the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Principal Forgiveness Loan.

Approval of higher compensatory time accrual for employees involved in flood mitigation efforts.

"Paint the Town Blue" — Pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month, presented by Social Services Director Shannon Ernst.

Denver and Scott Nygren will present an application for a Sending Site and Transfer of Development Rights calculation for property located on Kirn Road.

The Department of Taxation provides notice of hearing for the 2017-2018 Ratio Study and requests the board's presence as well as the assessor or a representative thereof.

Proposal from Bruk Real Estate to provide professional appraisal services to evaluate a Rustan property conservation easement.

Awarding and appointment of Hinton Burdick CPAs and advisors as independent auditors for Churchill County and CC Communications' audit for fiscal years ending June 30, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Appointment ratification of Bill Lawry as incident commander for the flood mitigation efforts and approval of compensation contract for such services.

Flood mitigation update.