County to discuss marijuana establishments, CFO retirement

The Churchill County Board of Commissioners will meet tommorrow at 1:15 p.m. in the chambers at 155 N. Taylor St.

The board will consider and take possible action regarding the following:

Recognition of county employees for years of service for the 2017 third quarter.

Authorization to move forward with improvements to the county's Jet Park on Reno Highway, not to exceed $55,000.

First Reading — Bill2014-C, Ordinance 113, amending county code to prohibit all marijuana establishments in the county and other matters properly related thereto, presented by District Attorney Benjamin Shawcroft.

Second Public Hearing — Bill 2017-B, Ordinance 118, establishing a recorder's fee to provide for legal services for abused and neglected children.

Appointment of Kaitlyn Miller Law, PLLC, as an independent contractor to provide services of representing children in NRS 432B cases (DCFS) in the amount of $33,000 and for a term of one year.

Presentation on historical taxable sales and CTX revenues in the county.

Liquor Board will convene — regarding issuance of a liquor license for Cold Springs Station and Megan Chenoweth.

Request from Comptroller Alan Kalt to participate in the county's retirement incentive plan and the county's payment of approximately $66,000 for PERS credit.

Authorization of the DA's office to initiate legal proceedings on behalf of the county against persons or businesses for failure to pay property taxes.

Proposed 5-10 percent increase in contract fee for the public defenders over the term of the contract commencing December 1, 2017, through June 30, 2021.

Agreement renewal between the county and Research and Consulting Services, Inc., for professional services in connection with the county repository oversight program for an amount not to exceed $130,000 per year.

Appointment of an at-large member to the Audit Committee.

Assignment of a deputy attorney general in a conflict case from the DA's office.

Discussion on recruitment and selection of a county comptroller.