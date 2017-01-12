Court | NevadaAppeal.com

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

A bench warrant was issued for Agnes Gayle Gent after she failed to appear in court. According to court testimony, she was in custody in California, for allegedly driving under the influence. Her arraignment in Fallon was for charges of driving under the influence on a third or subsequent offense.

James Sydney Proctor was sentenced to 60 to 170 months in prison, with 36 months minimum for charges of DUI causing substantial bodily harm.

Sentencing for Joseph Jonathan-King Cooper was continued for two weeks to align with sentencing in a separate case.

Mellisa Anne Watts pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree arson. Her trial will take place in late May.

Matthew Glen Cooper pleaded guilty to four charges — burglary with a firearm or deadly weapon, larsony of a firearm or deadly weapon and two counts of burglary. He will be sentenced in March.

Jonathan Edward Uhlmeyer pleaded guilty to statutory seduction after having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Dewayne Joseph Marion was sentenced to 19-48 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine for sale; deputy district attorney Chelsea Sanford also said court records indicated he had been committing violent crimes since 1995. The sentence was suspended, and Marion was placed on probation with 96 days credit for time served as he attends drug-counseling programs.