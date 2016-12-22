COURT NEWS | NevadaAppeal.com

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

James Berton Lague pleaded not guilty to four counts; he was charged with one count each grand larceny, injury to personal property in an amount of $5,000 or more, damaging or interfering with the use of a telegraph or telephone, and possession of an instrument with burglarious intent. A trial has been scheduled for August.

James Leon McClain pleaded guilty to charges of being under the influence of methamphetamine. The proceedings were suspended so McClain may attend the drug court program. He was placed on probation not to exceed three years.

Steven Allen Gilley was placed on probation not to exceed five years for driving under the influence on a third or subsequent offense. The defense also requested he be placed in the DUI divergent program.

Frank W. Cavataio was sentenced to 365 days in prison for charges of battery causing substantial bodily harm. According to court testimony, Cavataio got into an altercation, which escalated before he left; the incident ended with Cavataio lashing out when he thought he was being followed. The sentence was suspended, Cavataio was placed on probation not to exceed three years and ordered to pay restitution to the victim.

Sentencing of Nicholle Danielle Cottrell was continued for two weeks; the defense alleged they were having trouble getting in touch with a doctor to give a mental health evaluation. Cottrell is being sentenced on charges of abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child not causing substantial bodily or mental harm.

Sentencing of Joseph Jonathan-King Cooper was continued for two weeks while a separate case is being evaluated. Cooper is being sentenced on charges of manufacture, possession or use of a dangerous weapon or silencer.

CLARIFICATION: On Dec. 16, an entry in the court record referred to Paul Franz Hester; it should have read Paul Franz Hester III. The LVN is clarifying the misunderstanding for the family.