Court News | NevadaAppeal.com

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

A bench warrant was issued for Jeremiah James Weadock after he failed to appear in court. He was to be arraigned on charges of unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The case against Joseph Jonathan-King Cooper was continued for one week after he failed to appear for court. According to Charles Woodman, public defender, there was some confusion about the court date.

Divina Cobocob was placed in the diversion program for driving under the influence and her probation was continued.

Siegfried Mueller pleaded guilty to charges of burglary with possession of a firearm and violation of a temporary restraining order against stalking.

David Christopher Turner-Thompson pleaded guilty to offer, attempt or commission of an act pertaining to a controlled substance. According to court testimony, he sold methanol patches near Western Nevada College. Turner-Thompson’s sentencing will take place in March.

Vanessa Pearl Edwards pleaded guilty to attempting to commit burglary after attempting to shoplift from Walmart. Her sentencing will take place in March.

John Gabriel Guillen was sentenced to 60 to 180 months in prison for trafficking a controlled substance.