Court News | NevadaAppeal.com

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Amy Elizabeth Rainwater pleaded guilty to charges of possession of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance for sale. According to court documents, she had two fentynal patches for sale. Sentencing will be held in early April.

Warren Lee Tawney changed his plea to no contest for charges of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon. The case was previously set to appear before a jury Feb. 1. Sentencing will take place in April.

Matthew Timothy Mesloh pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. According to court documents, he was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine. Sentencing has been scheduled for early April.

Jennifer Lynn Shelton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. Court documents state she was found in possession of more than one ounce of meth. The proceedings were suspended, and Shelton was placed on probation while she attends drug court programs.

Joseph Jonathan-King Cooper pleaded guilty to charges of conspiring to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act. According to court documents, he conspired to sell meth with someone who was later an informant. Sentencing will take place in April at the same time as sentencing for a separate case.

Robin Ray Johnson was placed on probation for charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Aarron Don Rogers pleaded guilty to charges of statutory sexual seduction. Court testimony states he had sex with a 15-year-old girl. Sentencing will take place in April.