Court News | NevadaAppeal.com

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Proceedings for Juanita Leianne Orozco were continued two weeks while the information is given further review. She's charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a felony conviction for a DUI.

Proceedings for Jeffrey Allen Clements were continued one week after the defendant failed to appear for arraignment. He was originally charged with unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. According to court testimony, Clements lives in California and experienced transportation issues coming to Fallon.

Brady James Drayton pleaded no contest to obtaining or possessing a debit or credit card, or identifying description of a credit card, credit account or debit card, without consent. Sentencing will take place in October.

A bench warrant was issued for Devlon James Harrison after he failed to appear for arraignment. He's charged with attempted failure to stop on signal of peace officer while under the influence.

Travis Dane Starkweather was sentenced to 180 days in prison for attempt to commit unlawfully obtaining or using identification of another to avoid or delay prosecution. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years. He received credit for 40 days time served.

Recommended Stories For You

Sean Martin Townsend was sentenced to 120 days in prison for conspiring to commit assault with a deadly weapon. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years and given 100 hours of community service.

Rianelle Amber Tiffany pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance. She was placed on probation for five years.