Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Proceedings for Jessica Erin Griggs were continued six weeks. She was to be arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Allen Clements pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Sentencing will take place in October.

Carly Jeanne Bodenhamer was sentenced to 12 to 13 months in prison for attempt to commit home invasion. The sentence was suspended and she was placed on probation with 13 days credit for time served.

Glen David Ortega was sentenced to 10 to 20 months in prison for attempt to commit, ex-felon in possession of a deadly weapon. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation.

Jonathan Wayne Brown was placed on probation for three years for possession of a controlled substance.

Devlon James Harrison pleaded no contest to attempted failure to stop on signal from a peace officer while under the influence. He was sentenced to 180 days in prison and all but 32 days were suspended; he was placed on probation for the suspended days.

Shelley Maureen Decker was sentenced to a term of 12 to 36 months in prison and a consecutive term of 19 to 46 months. Both terms were for charges of driving under the influence, a third or subsequent offense.