Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Steven Kosach.

Abel Martinez-Espinoza pleaded not guilty to being principle to the crime of assault with a deadly weapon. A jury trial was scheduled for late December.

Proceedings for Shawn Dea Osborne were continued for three weeks so the defense can iron out the details of mandatory probation. Osborne is being arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

John Michael Borges entered a not guilty plea to charges of burglary with a firearm or deadly weapon, grand larceny of a firearm, grand larceny of goods or property, attempt to commit grand larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting public officer with a dangerous weapon, and attempt to commit murder. A jury trial was to be scheduled at a later date. Borges' plea was given on grounds of insanity.

Proceedings for Shane Clee Hill were continued one week while public defender Charles Woodman discusses the language of the plea agreement. Hill is being arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance.