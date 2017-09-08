Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Soja Ruth Austin pleaded guilty to obtaining or possessing a debit or credit card without consent. Sentencing will take place in November.

Andrew Jon McPherson pleaded guilty to aiming a firearm at a human being. Sentencing will take place in two weeks.

Tommy Shane Kinsey was sentenced to 12-32 months in prison for attempt to commit possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic battery. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years.

The proceedings against Jay Spencer Caffero were continued until October. He was charged with domestic violence, a third or subsequent offense.

Daniel Eugene Morse was sentenced to 12-34 months in prison for charges of unlawful use or being under the influence of a controlled substance.