Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Sharleen Lynn Kakolewski pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. According to court testimony, she fell asleep behind the wheel and struck a motorcyclist. Sentencing will take place in January 2018.

Andrew Jon McPherson was sentenced to 364 days in prison for charges of aiming a firearm at a human. The sentence was suspended and he was put on probation for three years.

Jonathan Lawrence Sullivan was sentenced to 28 to 132 days in prison for charges of conspiracy to commit a crime under the uniform controlled substances act.

Isaias Ponsiano-Pemex was sentenced to 12 to 34 months in prison for attempt to commit home invasion with 34 days credit for time served.