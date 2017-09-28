Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Proceedings for Jessica Erin Griggs were continued while arrangements are made for her to be in town from custody on an unrelated charge in another county. She is being arraigned on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Shawn Dea Osborne was sentenced to 12 to 32 months in prison for charges of possession of a controlled substance. The sentence was suspended and he was placed on probation for five years.

Robert Alan Crystal was sentenced to 14 to 48 months in prison for charges of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was also ordered to pay restitution from an unrelated case.