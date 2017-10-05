Court News

The following cases were heard in the Tenth Judicial District Court before Judge Thomas Stockard.

Proceedings against Derek Lee Marsh were suspended and he was placed on probation for five years. He was being sentenced for driving under the influence of a controlled or prohibited substance, a third or subsequent offense.

Dan Charles Brady pleaded guilty to false imprisonment. He was sentenced to 120 days in jail, which was to run concurrent to a separate term, and given 47 days credit for time served.

Jay Spencer Caffero was sentenced to 14 to 60 months in prison with 133 days credit for time served. He was sentenced on charges of battery constituting domestic violence, a third offense.

Chaton Keyatta Daniels (AKA Shawn Daniels) was sentenced to the diversion program for possession of a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail for intimidating a public officer without threat or force, which was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.

Jesse Lee Verdugo was sentenced to 19 to 48 months in prison for assault with a deadly weapon and 180 days in jail for attempt to destroy or conceal evidence. The terms were set to run concurrent and he was given 120 days credit for time served.